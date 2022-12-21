Khattar launches scheme to provide houses for poor

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to launch a separate scheme on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide houses to the people from marginalised sections of society.

The chief minister virtually addressed a gathering during a state-level programme held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini at Hisar, where he made the announcement of the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana.

Khattar announced to give ₹ 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the renovation and construction of Saini Senior Secondary School, Hisar, where the function was held, besides announcing ₹ 11 lakh each on behalf of urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

“While keeping the demand of Saini community, an educational institution will be named after the first female teacher Savitribai Phule. For this, the people and representatives of the community will share which government college or school in which city or area should be named after her,” the CM added.

The CM said the community will have to apply for the plot, which will be allotted for dharamshala.

He appealed to the people to enroll children, who are not going to school, and ensure that every child attends school till class 12.

“According to Parivar Pehchan Patra data, there are 24% women in the Saini community, and I urge them to join self-help groups. The government is giving various types of financial benefits to these groups,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister said that according to the data, only 4% youth of the Saini community are unemployed.

“Such youth should lay emphasis on skilling and should work in association with private companies or self-employment. According to the data, there are 1,200 families whose income is less than ₹ 25,000. I call upon the people and representatives of the Saini community to come forward for the economic upliftment of these families,” Khattar added.

