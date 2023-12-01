Khattar launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Faridabad

To make people of Haryana aware regarding the central and state government’s schemes, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Fatehpur Billouch village in Faridabad.

To make people of Haryana aware regarding the central and state government’s schemes, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Fatehpur Billouch village in Faridabad. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yatra commenced with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through various programmes organised state-wide as part of this yatra, people were informed about government schemes and steps were taken to ensure that the benefits of these services are directly accessible to the public, an official spokesperson said.

The yatra, commencing from rural areas, is set to traverse all villages and towns across Haryana continuously over the next 50 days during which 72 LED vans deployed throughout the state will disseminate information in every nook and corner.

The spokesperson said as part of the yatra, gas connections are being distributed to citizens under the PM Ujjwala scheme, and health cards are being provided to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. To effectively communicate the government’s achievements and policies, short films on developmental programmes are being showcased through vans equipped with films, digital displays, promotional materials, etc. In addition, on-the-spot information is being offered to the public about pension schemes, Aadhar cards, Parivar Pahchan Patra, agriculture, and horticulture. Basic medical services and AYUSH services are also available through stalls set up at public places during the yatra. To motivate the youth, various competitions have been organised for students in every village and ward, with winning students receiving recognition, said the spokesperson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala started the yatra, from Alipur village in Gurugram, and home minister Anil Vij from Khatauli village of Ambala.