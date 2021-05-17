Khattar meets Amit Shah to update him on Hisar clash

Less than a day after the agitating farmers clashed with police in Hisar, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised him about the latest updates of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

Khattar’s meeting with Shah assumes significance as it took place in the shadow of blame game between the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government and the Opposition over police action against farmers. Police used force to stop farmers from marching towards and disrupting the inauguration of Covid hospital in Hisar by CM Khattar.

In the lathi-charge, farmers received injuries and as per police, at least 20 police personnel were injured when farmers pelted stones.

On Sunday, referring to the protesting farmers as “miscreants”, police had said that their intention was to “commit violence on a large scale”, a charge farmers have denied.

After emerging from the meeting that took place at the residence of Shah, Khattar said that he briefed Shah about the Hisar incident and steps taken by the Haryana government to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 spreading in rural areas.

He discussed with Shah the present Covid situation in Haryana and the arrangements being made to combat the virus spread. Khattar said he apprised Shah about the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Khattar said the state government will act with the agitating farmers as per directions given by the Centre.

Responding to a query regarding the Hisar incident, the CM said the incident was discussed in detail with Shah, who agreed that it was inappropriate to oppose the hospital inauguration.

“The central leadership was apprised of the talks held between both parties and police on Sunday. The protesters have assured that they will not hold such kind of protests in future,” Khattar said.

Regarding black fungus cases, he said the state government is importing the required medicine to treat the disease and after this, distribution of the medicine will be planned.

