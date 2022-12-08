Khattar meets Union environment minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 08, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Both the leaders also held discussions about developing jungle safari in Gurugram and Nuh districts and steps needed to make the Aravali area greener

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a meeting with Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav in Delhi and discussed issues like water logging in Gurugram district due to the Najafgarh drain. Both the leaders also held discussions about developing jungle safari in Gurugram and Nuh districts and steps needed to make the Aravali area greener, according to a government spokesperson. The Union minister said that a committee was set up to deal with the problem of Najafgarh drain and that the work of cleaning the Najafgarh drain is underway.

