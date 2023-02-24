Khattar releases Sharda Mittal’s poetic composition released

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 24, 2023 02:21 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday released the poetic compositions of renowned writer Sharda Mittal, ‘Anubandh Abhivyakti Ke’ and ‘Bonsai Nahin-Bargad Hun Main’. Mittal has to her credit more than 10 books. She has recently received the ‘Bhasha Sahodari Ratna Samman’ at the ninth World Hindi Conference held in Mauritius. Hisar Range IG Rakesh Arya, his oncologist wife Dr Sulbha Mittal Arya were present on the occasion.

