Khattar rules out talks with Pak, says only after action against terror

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that any dialogue with neighbour Pakistan would be possible only after they take action against terrorism. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that any dialogue with neighbour Pakistan would be possible only after they take action against terrorism. (File Photo)

Referring to the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, he said Pakistan was told that they must ensure action against the terror groups on their own land.

“They were asked to dismantle terrorist camps on their territory, also ensuring that such terrorists have no role in any attack taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. The day such assurance is given, talks may follow,” the minister said.

Khattar was speaking to reporters in Karnal, when he was asked about a letter reportedly written by at least 117 prominent citizens both the countries urging their prime ministers on the resumption of a bilateral dialogue.

Reports cite around 61 Indians and 56 Pakistanis, urged for peace, engagement to resolve differences and demilitarisation in the letters.

Khattar was on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency, where he first chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Mini-Secretariat.

Anand Sharma, DC, said that nearly 80 government schemes under 14 agenda items were reviewed by the minister including rural development, drinking water, welfare schemes and others.

Speaking to the media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Haryana visit, Khattar said that the PM will visit Haryana on July 17 to launch India’s first Hydrogen-run train and dedicate several other development projects to the state.

When asked about the absence of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and three BJP MLAs, all his aides, from a government programme chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Khattar said he was aware of the matter.