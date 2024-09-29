Khattar, Saini abandoned Karnal after becoming Haryana CM, says Pawan Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said that in the last 10 years, Karnal has got two chief ministers of which one migrated to New Delhi and the other left the town within six months. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (ANI Pic Service)

Referring to Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now a Union minister and Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa this time, Khera, who is the chairman of the media and publicity department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that people of Haryana want to defeat BJP.

“People want Congress to win. The people of Haryana have been troubled for 10 years, whether they are farmers or soldiers, they have all made up their minds to bring about a change this time,” he said.

Khera also reacted to the Himachal Pradesh government’s controversial order on eateries and said that his party’s government cannot and will not take such a decision.

“The only decision that has been made is that the cart owners should get a legal place to do their business. Writing the name is not compulsory,” Khera said.