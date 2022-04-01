Khattar yields to Dushyant’s demand to restore 3% sports quota jobs in Haryana
Yielding to his alliance partner, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government has decided to restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in Group C government jobs in Haryana. Khattar said there is already 10% reservation for sportspersons in Group D jobs.
While Khattar wanted the 3% sports quota to be done away with, his Thursday’s decision comes in wake of a public statement made by ruling BJP’s coalition partner and Khattar’s deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) promising restoration of 3% sports quota in jobs.
Hindustan Times was the first to report last Wednesday on how Khattar and Dushyant were at odds on the issue of 3% sports quota.
The CM had last week said only medal-winning sportspersons will get government jobs as per the sports policy of the state government and no jobs will be given only on the basis of gradation certificates for mere participation in sports tournaments. The next day, Dushyant had announced at Uchana Kalan that the state will soon restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in government jobs.
Khattar, who held a meeting of the sports and youth affairs department on Thursday to sort out the issue, said with restoration of 3% job quota in Group C posts, around 400-450 players are expected to be benefitted.
“Not only this, the government will also give chance to the players to choose the department of their interest before recruiting them for the Group C jobs,” the chief minister said.
He said many complaints regarding irregularities in the gradation certificates have been reported and to redress such complaints, a special portal has been developed by the state government.
“Information of the medal-winning players and players participating in sports events organised by sports organisations affiliated to the sports department will be uploaded and made available in public domain. After verification of this data, a gradation certificate will be issued,” the CM said.
The government has also decided that one Group A vacancy will be created for district sports manager in every district. Khattar said as per their policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’, sportspersons who win medals will continue to get Group A, B, C and D category jobs as before.
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh had told the assembly last year that the state government has framed the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules 2021 by repealing the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 after approval of the cabinet on February 10, 2021.
As per these rules, an outstanding sportsperson (OSP) cadre has been created for the promotion of sports. Outstanding sportsperson will be appointed in Group-A, B and C services depending on the level of their achievement in national and international tournaments under the new rules in the sports and youth affairs department. They will be liable to serve in centres of excellence, academies, sports complexes established in state.
-
April to be warmer than usual for Mumbai: IMD
Mumbai: The extended range forecast for the month of April by the India Meteorological Department shows that Mumbai, as with the rest of the Konkan region, is very likely to experience above-normal temperatures during the next four weeks. Mumbai has a 75% to 85% chance of seeing above normal readings of daytime maximum temperature, which shows the IMD's forecast. Mumbai and surrounding areas may also receive some pre-monsoon showers in April.
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
-
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics