Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2: Six-day district-level tourney kicks off

Under the banner of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 2, a six-day district-level games kicked off here on Saturday.

This multi-sport event includes competitions in athletics, basketball, badminton, football, gatka, hockey, handball, judo, kickboxing, kabaddi (national and circle style), kho-kho, lawn tennis, netball, powerlifting, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling. The competitions will continue till October 5.

During the event, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), West, Harjinder Singh conducted a tour of various sports venues and evaluated the arrangements. District sports officer Rupinder Singh Brar also encouraged the athletes.

In the under-14 boys’ football matches held at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana-1 team defeated Maloud B Team with a score of 3-0, Dehlon B Team defeated Doraha B Team with a score of 5-3, Machhiwara A Team defeated Jagraon -A Team with a score of 1-0, Pakhowal B Team defeated Ludhiana-2 A Team with a score of 3-1, Ludhiana-2 B Team defeated Raikot A Team with a score of 1-0, and Pakhowal A Team defeated Municipal Corporation Team with a score of 2-0, while Dehlon A Team defeated Sidhwan Bet Team with a score of 2-0.

In under-14 girls’ softball matches at Government Smart School, Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Gill Team won against BCM Focal Point Team with a score of 9-2, the Government School, Kasabad Team defeated Dasmesh Public School Team with a score of 7-0, and the Government Kanya Senior Secondary School won against DAV School Team with a score of 10-1. In the semifinals, Mala Coaching Centre defeated Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Kasabad Team with a score of 10-0.

In the under-14 girls’ weightlifting competitions at Narinder Chander Stadium, Khanna, in the 35 kg category, Lavleen Kaur secured the first position, while in the 40 kg category, Sukhdeep Kaur clinched the top spot. In the 45 kg category, Harsirat claimed victory, and in the 49 kg category, Khushi secured the first position. In the 37 kg category, Gursimar Singh emerged victorious, while in the 43 kg category, Pukhraj Singh grabbed the top spot.

In the under-14 girls’ handball competitions held at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, the Chhachhrauli Team defeated Sacred Heart School Team with a score of 1-0, the Jalal Deviwal Team defeated Maloud with a score of 4-0, the Government Smart School Team, Mundian, defeated Khalsa School with a score of 3-0, the DAV School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Team, defeated the Government Senior Secondary School Team, Shahstri Nagar, with a score of 5-2, the Chhachhrauli Team defeated Ramgarh Team with a score of 4-1, the Government School, Kalan, defeated Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar Team, with a score of 1-0, the Sports Center, Kila Raipur Team, defeated Rara Sahib Team with a score of 5-1, and the Jarkhar Academy Team defeated Gondwal Team with a score of 3-0.

