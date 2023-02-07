Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khelo India games: Sainyam brings shooting bronze for Chandigarh

Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Sainyam played a good game in the qualifying round and finished fifth to make it to the finals; she scored 570 out of 600 in the finals, with her best score coming in Series-3, where she raked 97

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With Sainyam clinching bronze in women’s 10m air pistol event, Chandigarh got its first medal in shooting at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

Sainyam played a good game in the qualifying round and finished fifth to make it to the finals. She scored 570 out of 600 in the finals, with her best score coming in Series-3, where she raked 97. She scored 93-95 in the first two series, and 95-95-95 in the last three series.

Palak from Haryana stood first and Anjali from Rajasthan got the second place. Sanskriti of Uttar Pradesh and Sainyam shared the third spot, while Vaishnavi of Tamil Nadu stood fourth.

