Khemkaran MLA’s relative among 2 held with 1kg heroin

Police have arrested two persons, including a relative of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Khemkaran MLA Sarvan Singh Dhun, with 1kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan border.

Jashanpreet Singh, accused is the son of Davinder Singh alias Daddu whose father Karam Singh and MLA Dhun’s father Maluk Singh were real brothers, say cops. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh alias Jashan of Narli village and Harjit Singh of Jiobala village, officials said.

“Jashanpreet is the son of Davinder Singh alias Daddu whose father Karam Singh and MLA Dhun’s father Maluk Singh were real brothers,” Dhun village sarpanch Saraj Singh told HT. Dhun and Narli are adjoining villages.

The sarpanch said, “Dhun family has been living separately for around 40 years, and as per my information, the MLA’s family don’t have any link with Jashan and his family.”

The MLA also said he has no link with Jashan and his family members. “The accused were arrested by the Khalra police, which falls under my constituency. Every person who is involved in illegal activity should be dealt with as per law. We are not like the other political parties who protect their relatives. We have given clear-cut instructions to the police to take strict action against all those involved in drug smuggling,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA further added, “We don’t have any link with the arrested person and his family since my father’s time.”

Jashanpreet and Harjit were nabbed during patrolling by Khalra police near Narli drain situated near the India-Pakistan border. Both the men were found carrying two packets of heroin weighing 1kg in total on Saturday. The police have also recovered a motorcycle on which they were travelling.

Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Khalra police station. Davinder Singh, father of accused Jashanpreet is a notorious drug smuggler and is facing several cases registered under the NDPS Act, police said.

MLA Dhun said the opposition leaders are leaving no stone unturned to play dirty politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhbir slams CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann and alleged that this proves that AAP legislators are ‘hand in glove with drug traffickers.’

“The SAD has been repeatedly asserting that AAP legislators are hand in glove with drug traffickers and are even pressurising the state police not to act against the drug mafia. The arrest of Dhun’s nephew proves our point,” Sukhbir said.

Sukhbir said, “The chief minister has completely failed in his role as home minister and should resign from this post immediately.”