Kidnapped from Ludhiana railway station, toddler found, woman, aide held

Three days after a one-year-old boy was kidnapped from platform number 1 of the Ludhiana Railway Station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a woman and her aide. The police recovered the infant and handed him over to the parents. The police suspected that the accused were part of a human trafficking gang. The police are interrogating the accused for more information.

The accused have been identified as Anita Yadav of Giaspura and her aide Inderdev of Mohalla Vishwakarna Nagar. Anita Yadav belongs to Sarai Basti of Uttar Pradesh and Inderdev is from Gonda of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the accused are making contradictory statements which suggests that they are trying to distract the investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP, GRP) Balram Rana stated that the accused have kidnapped the child following a well-planned conspiracy. The accused turned up at Ludhiana Railway Station on September 16, where they noticed a woman from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, who along with her two children was sleeping on the platform. The woman lay near her on the platform and stole the one-year-old after finding his mother asleep.

The woman came to know about it in the wee hours on September 16. She raised an alarm and filed a complaint. The GRP lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.

“When scanned the CCTVs the police found a woman along with her aide fleeing after kidnapping the boy. The police scanned a trail of CCTVs and traced Inderdev from Mohalla Vishwakarma Colony. Following the information provided by the accused the police arrested Anita Yadav and recovered the boy from her possession,” said the SP.

“The woman claims that her husband lives in Mumbai, while she is living here in a rented accommodation. She has a 15-year-old daughter. She stated that she had lost twin boys a few years ago. She had an urge to have a boy. So she decided to steal one. She found the woman a soft target, as she was careless about her children. Before going to sleep, she had handed over the children to the accused woman for a few minutes to go to the washroom,” he added.

The GRP officials stated that Anita and Inderdev are not relatives. They are questioning the accused to know how they met. When arrested, Anita Yadav claimed that she came to Ludhiana Railway Station to board a train to Jalandhar to see a doctor. However, she failed to provide the details of the doctor.

Further, the SP added that more information has been expected from the accused during questioning.