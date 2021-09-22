Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kidnapped Hoshiarpur youth rescued, one held

Police say the abduction in Hoshiarpur was carried out at the behest of US-based gangster Darman Kahlon and Malaysia-based Satinder Pal Singh Taggar
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Police have rescued a 21-year-old son of a merchant, who was kidnapped on Monday from the vegetable market at gunpoint by some car-borne persons, from Amritsar. One of the accused has also been arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the police nabbed one of the kidnappers when he had come to collect the ransom money from abducted youth Rajan’s father near Sri Hargobindpur canal on the Tanda road, while his accomplice managed to flee. The arrested person has been identified as Varinder Pal Singh, alias Vicky, who was involved in the recent murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia in a hospital in Amritsar.

“Succumbing to the pressure, the abductors released the youth in the wee hours on Tuesday in Amritsar’s Khilchian town,” she added.

The SSP claimed that the abduction was carried out at the behest of US-based gangster Darman Kahlon and Malaysia-based Satinder Pal Singh Taggar.

“The international calls that the family was receiving for ransom were being made by these fugitives,” she said.

“There certainly will be an insider who knew about the financial status of the family and their daily routine. The kidnappers and their aides must have done recee of the victim’s house before executing their plan,” the SSP added.

Superintendent of police Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, who led the investigation, revealed that the car taken away by the abductors has also been recovered.

