Kidnapped over ₹85L dues, pharma firm manager escapes captors in New Chandigarh

A pharmaceutical firm’s operations manager escaped after a Delhi businessman and his associates allegedly kidnapped him at gunpoint over an outstanding payment of ₹85 lakh, took him to a hideout in New Chandigarh and assaulted him while demanding the money from his employer. (Shutterstock)

Phase-1 police registered a case against Binod Kumar Nigam, who runs Nigam Global Medi Sciences in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, and his alleged accomplices Amit, Maya, Vicky and three to four unidentified persons following a complaint by Dilpreet Singh, the owner of Elfin Drugs Pvt Ltd in Industrial Area Phase 8B.

According to the complaint, Nigam had supplied raw materials to the company and was demanding around ₹85 lakh in pending dues. He allegedly arrived at Dilpreet’s office on October 5 with his associates. While Nigam spoke to Dilpreet over the phone, operations manager Kulbir Singh reached the premises around 7.45 pm.

The accused allegedly intercepted Kulbir, forced him into a car at gunpoint and took him to an undisclosed location in New Chandigarh, where they held and assaulted him.

During the captivity, the accused allegedly made a WhatsApp call to Dilpreet. He heard them shouting at Kulbir to beat him as the manager cried for help. The kidnappers also sent a photograph of a bank cheque over WhatsApp and demanded immediate payment of the outstanding dues for his release.

Kulbir managed to escape when his captors were distracted and made his way to safety.

After Dilpreet filed a complaint, assistant sub-inspector Tarsem Singh conducted an inquiry and verified the allegations. Police booked the accused under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping or abduction for ransom or other specified purposes), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.