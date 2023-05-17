Chandigarh: 3 girls escape from Aashiana, kidnapping case registered

Police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons after three girls residing in Aashiana (children’s home) in Sector 15 went missing.

Sources said that the trio escaped from the children home after breaking a grill of a window in a toilet as construction work was in progress there. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complaint of Versha Aroa, superintendent of Aashiana, the three minor girls,including two 17-years-old and a 15-years-old girl, escaped without informing anyone around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Police said the 15-years-old girl was eventually rescued from Pipli in Haryana and she returned to the children’s home.

Sources said that the trio escaped from the children home after breaking a grill of a window in a toilet as construction work was in progress there.

The girl who was rescued by the police told cops that they fled from the house following their own will.

“She went to meet her relatives and didn’t wish to return. The other girls are yet to be rescued. The trio escaped in a common auto-rickshaw and reached Sector 17 bus stand from where they parted ways,” a cop said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said while two security guards are deployed there, the building has around 40 CCTV cameras.

Sector 11 police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) against an unknown person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON