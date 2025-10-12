Kin cry foul as ChandigarhPolice ‘hastily’ shift Haryana IGP’s body to PGIMER

Confusion prevailed as the Chandigarh Police shifted the body of IGP Y Puran Kumar from the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday around 8 am following which the family claimed it had been done without their knowledge. Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur and a SIT member outside the PGIMER autopsy centre on Saturday (HT Photo)

A 2001-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound in the basement of his private residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on October 7 but his autopsy is yet to be conducted after his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint accusing Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia of abetment of suicide.

The UT Police claimed that the body was shifted “as per protocol,” but could not clarify why the transfer was executed in haste and without prior intimation to the family, especially when the post-mortem was scheduled to be conducted later in the day under magisterial supervision.

According to family sources, Amneet had informed police officials that before the post-mortem, their two daughters wished to see the body and pay their last respects. The family had also requested that a ballistic expert and a magistrate be included in the medical board constituted for the autopsy. However, the police reportedly misinterpreted the conversation as consent to proceed with the post-mortem and took the body to PGIMER in the morning.

In a letter addressed to the Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda, Amneet accused the Chandigarh Police of illegally and insensitively removing her husband’s body from the GMSH mortuary without informing or obtaining consent from the family. She further termed the incident “inhuman and arbitrary”, stating that the police attempted to conduct the post-mortem in secrecy and haste, disregarding both due process and family sentiments.

In her letter, the senior bureaucrat also demanded an immediate inquiry and written clarification within two hours, seeking accountability from the officers involved. She questioned under whose authority the police acted and sought detailed information on the officer who permitted or ordered the removal of the body, names and ranks of officials present at the time, vehicle used (with registration number) and the exact route taken, person who authorised or accompanied the vehicle, and whether the process was videographed as per procedure, along with a copy of the footage.

“We therefore urge you to take immediate corrective and disciplinary action against those responsible and to ensure that no further step is taken regarding the post-mortem without the written consent and presence of the family members,” said Amneet.

Speaking to the media, Chandigarh DGP Hooda admitted that there had been a communication gap. “There was a communication gap. We will not proceed with the post-mortem till the family gives its consent. The SSP is accompanying the body and the process will begin only once the family gives a go-ahead,” he said.

On allegations of “illegal and insensitive” shifting of late IGP Kumar’s body, he said the transfer was carried out strictly as per legal and medical procedure, under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to the DGP’s office, the body had been preserved at GMSH-16 since October 7, following the officer’s death, and was moved to PGIMER on October 11 only after a four-member medical board was constituted by PGI to conduct the post-mortem examination. The transfer, the DGP said, was necessary to facilitate the post-mortem process, which could only be undertaken at PGIMER as per the board’s mandate.

The statement clarified that the request to shift the body was formally forwarded by the SHO of Sector 11 police station and the SDPO (Central) to the director of health services, GMSH-16.

“Any inconvenience caused to the family members for their expected visit at GMSH-16 in the morning is deeply regretted. The post-mortem is a crucial aspect of investigation, and the family’s cooperation in the identification process is earnestly requested,” the statement concluded.