Kin of rape accused assault victim’s family member

The Sadar Raikot police have lodged an FIR on Friday against three persons in connection with the incident. However, one of the accused claimed that the kin of the rape victim had assaulted him and his nephew following which the police lodged a cross case against three members of her family.

On the complaint filed by the uncle of the rape victim, the police have booked three accused, including Gurjit Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Tarsem Singh.

The complainant stated that his niece had filed a rape case against the nephew of the accused. As he is pursuing the case, the accused came to his house and assaulted him with sticks and rods on September 7. He alleged that the accused were threatening him to withdraw the case. When he refused, the accused assaulted him.

Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh filed a complaint against kin of rape victim for assaulting him and his nephew.