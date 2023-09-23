News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kin of rape accused assault victim’s family member

Kin of rape accused assault victim’s family member

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 23, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The Sadar Raikot police have lodged an FIR on Friday against three persons in connection with the incident

The kin of a rape accused allegedly assaulted a family member of the victim for refusing to withdraw the complaint against the former in Rupapatti village of Raikot.

ASI Manohar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 325, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)
ASI Manohar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 325, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The Sadar Raikot police have lodged an FIR on Friday against three persons in connection with the incident. However, one of the accused claimed that the kin of the rape victim had assaulted him and his nephew following which the police lodged a cross case against three members of her family.

On the complaint filed by the uncle of the rape victim, the police have booked three accused, including Gurjit Singh, Kamaljit Singh and Tarsem Singh.

The complainant stated that his niece had filed a rape case against the nephew of the accused. As he is pursuing the case, the accused came to his house and assaulted him with sticks and rods on September 7. He alleged that the accused were threatening him to withdraw the case. When he refused, the accused assaulted him.

ASI Manohar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 325, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh filed a complaint against kin of rape victim for assaulting him and his nephew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out