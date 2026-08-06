Kin protest, seek arrest of accused in Hisar dairy operator’s murder case

The family members of a dairy operator who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of neighbours staged a road blockade at the busy Jindal Chowk in Hisar, demanding the arrest of the accused and financial assistance for the bereaved family.

The family members of a dairy operator who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of neighbours staged a road blockade at the busy Jindal Chowk in Hisar, demanding the arrest of the accused and financial assistance for the bereaved family. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest erupted after the post-mortem examination of the victim, Jeevan, was conducted at Agroha Medical College. The relatives and supporters gathered at the intersection, disrupting traffic for several hours and leading to long queues of vehicles.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) held talks with the protesters in an attempt to restore normalcy. The agitating family members alleged that despite the brutal murder, the accused were still at large. Jeevan was allegedly attacked by 10 to 12 youths in Surya Nagar around 5.30 am on Tuesday while he was taking cow dung on a trolley attached to his motorcycle. Armed with sticks and iron rods, the assailants allegedly thrashed him until he lost consciousness. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Before his death, Jeevan recorded a video in which he named neighbour Ramesh and several others, alleging they had assaulted him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before his death, Jeevan recorded a video in which he named neighbour Ramesh and several others, alleging they had assaulted him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to family members, the murder stemmed from a long-running dispute over dumping cow dung near the locality. The two sides had also clashed a few weeks ago during the construction of a cattle trough, in which Jeevan’s wife was allegedly attacked. Police had registered a case against a neighbour of the deceased, Ramesh Kumar, and others on charges of murder.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest the accused and further investigation was in progress.