Blue blood and a green thumb, remembering a young prince

A committed environmentalist with a particularly keen interest in tree plantation and tackling global warming, that is how Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal remembers King Charles III of Britain — a young prince still at the time of his visit to the varsity back in 1977.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The now-reigning monarch, who took over the title after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, spent time at the varsity — was visiting the Dr Uppal Museum of water and power resources on campus and getting acquainted with the local crop varieties, geography and the region’s farming industry.

“During his visit in 1977, King Charles III, who was the then Prince of Britain, was apprised of different crop varieties, soil and water resources, and dairy farming,” Gosal said, recalling his interactions with industry experts.

Gosal, during a recent interaction with mediapersons, said the then Prince took active interest in the varsity’s research into improving soil health and watched the demonstration of the region’s water resource management.

Elaborating on his interests further, Gosal said, “King Charles III also showed a keen interest in tree plantation and organic farming as a way to combat climate change.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, King Charles III has been vocal in his criticism of genetically modified food over the years.

The varsity V-C said Charles III has continued his association with PAU in the four decades since. Former V-C Kirpal Singh Aulakh was another varsity official who remembers the 1997 meeting fondly.