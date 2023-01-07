Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to lay siege to railway tracks in Punjab on Jan 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), which is laying siege to 18 toll plazas in Punjab till January 15, on Saturday announced to lay siege to railway tracks across Punjab on January 29 for three hours to intensify their stir over various demands.

Addressing a press conference here after meeting of state committee, the KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The railway lines will be blocked from 12 pm to 3 pm. Besides, a big conference will be organised on January 26 to mark victory of Delhi farmer agitation”.

“On January 11, dharnas will be staged outside the offices of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in support of demands of Zira agitation against liquor factory unit,” he added.

The KMSC has been laying siege to the toll plazas and making them free from paying toll tax by the commuters.