Kishtwar cloudburst: Officials visit Honzar to review rehab process

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday visited Honzar and Kiyar Dachhan in Kishtwar district to review rehabilitation process.

Honzar was hit by a cloudburst on July 28. Seven bodies were recovered and 17 injured rescued on the same day, but 19 people still remain missing.

Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer, ADGP Mukesh Singh and former BJP minister Sunil Sharma visited the two villages to take stock of the ongoing process of rehabilitation of the affected families.

Langer was briefed about the process put in place for a comprehensive package for the affected families.

He told the locals that central government will also be approached for which a delegation will be visiting Delhi in near future.

Minister Sharma assured the people that a special package for employment will be extended to them. The matter has already been discussed and is under consideration with the DGP, he added.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Hussain Butt said that searches were called off a few days ago.

“There is no clue of the 19 missing persons. A few days ago, we called off the searches,” he said.

It may be stated here that it takes a seven-hour trek to reach Honzar village from the nearest road.