 Kishtwar-Paddar road remains blocked, restoration work underway
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kishtwar-Paddar road remains blocked, restoration work underway

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 09, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Kishtwar district commissioner Devansh Yadav visited the spot to oversee the repair and restoration work

Hit by a major landslide on June 30, the Kishtwar-Paddar road remains blocked as restoration work will take a few more days, officials said on Monday.

The road at Patharneki in Nagseni had been blocked by the landslide. (Representative Image)
The road at Patharneki in Nagseni had been blocked by the landslide. (Representative Image)

The road at Patharneki in Nagseni, around 35 km from Kishtwar district headquarters, had been blocked by the landslide, which cut off Paddar from Kishtwar to bring traffic movement to an abrupt halt.

However, an alternative road from Himachal’s Pangi remains through for replenishing the supplies of essentials to Paddar, which has around 30,000 population.

As a makeshift arrangement, the administration has set up a bridle pathway for the people.

“The General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) is on the job with its men and machineries to restore the affected stretch and it would take a couple of days to restore it,” a senior official said.

Kishtwar district commissioner (DC) Devansh Yadav on Sunday visited the spot to oversee the repair and restoration work.

To assist the administration, the hydroelectric power project companies have also pressed into service their excavators to speed up the restoration work.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road that connects South Kashmir’s Shopian with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, was blocked on Monday morning following a landslide at Panar Bridge Chandimarh bringing traffic movement to a halt.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kishtwar-Paddar road remains blocked, restoration work underway
Live Score
