Kite-flying during Basant Panchami: When sky becomes death traps for birds: A healing touch for feathered friends

Basant Panchami, which is associated with the lively tradition of kite flying, has unfortunately been marred by the rampant use of banned glass-coated kite strings that has become a death trap for birds. A Karnal NGO, Jivo Manglam, has saved thousands of injured and sick birds since 2002. (HT Photo)

While the loss of life of the birds cannot be quantified, scores of them get injured in incidents related to glass-coated kite strings on the festival and only a few lucky ones are able to find their way to Jivo Manglam.

A dedicated bird’s care home that is run by Sadhvi Shri Jagdishmati Ji Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Sector 6 of Karnal, Jivo Manglam has saved thousands of injured and sick birds since 2002.

A week before the festival and a week that follows, the place gets most of the birds for whom the place has emerged as an abode. It is even popular in the neighbouring towns.

Sadhvi Archita, who looks after the birds there, said that several bird lovers and citizens bring injured birds to the centre for treatment, but still there are many who remain unattended and die on roads.

“Till morning, nearly 10 injured birds, including pigeons, crows, parrots, and owls, arrived here. But the process continues as the strings that get stuck to trees also injure the birds. A doctor also checks on them regularly. On the day of the festival, a young girl brought a few owls to the centre for treatment. Their mother had died,” she added.

She said such cases are reported every year due to violations in the form of use of these kite strings despite a clear ban. Such is the extent of damage from the “manjha” that some birds are unable to fly again.

Chitra, a bird lover, said some birds die before they can be rescued, while some do not survive by the time they are taken for treatment due to the nature of injuries caused by these glass-coated kite strings. She added that despite a ban on the sale and manufacture of these strings, its use persists. She said these kite strings act as a knife and birds receive cuts of several inches and wounds on their necks.