KMSC lifts rail blockade on Amritsar-Delhi route after 169 days

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday lifted the rail blockade on the Amritsar-Delhi route against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws after 169 days.

It, however, clarified that the blockade could be resumed, if need arises.

The committee had shifted the protest from Devidasspura village to the Jandiala Guru railway station in the district. It started the sit-in on September 24 last year.

It had given relaxation to the goods train in November but continued the blockade for passenger trains unlike the other farm organisations which had announced to lift the blockade completely.

Committee leader Sawinder Singh Chutala said, “We think the protest at the Delhi borders is gaining momentum by the day. We want to strengthen it. Secondly, the government is not running goods trains on the direct route citing our blockade. This is causing losses to the local traders. Also, the season of wheat harvesting is nearing and the crop needs to be transported.”

Despite relaxation for goods trains, the railways did not resume operations of any of the trains through this station and was diverting the route from Beas and the trains reach Amritsar city via Tarn Taran.

The sit-in was shifted from the platform to a nearby open ground in November after the agitators allowed the goods train to pass through the track.