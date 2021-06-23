Kolkata encounter: PGIMER conducts second autopsy on gangster Bhullar’s body

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Tuesday conducted second post-mortem on the body of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar who along with another person was killed in an encounter with the West Bengal Police in Kolkata on June 9.

The medical report was handed over to the gangster’s father Bhupinder Singh late night.

On Monday, the high court had directed the PGIMER to conduct the second autopsy and to hand over the copies of the report to the Punjab Police and the petitioner Bhupinder.

Following the encounter, Bhupinder, a retired police inspector, had demanded that his son’s autopsy be conducted again to ascertain the exact details and nature of the injuries caused on him. He had claimed that Jaipal was killed in a fake encounter, which according to him was substantiated from the injuries noticed on the body.

The first post-mortem was conducted at Kolkata.

A five-member board of PGIMER doctors, led by the forensics department, conducted the autopsy till 3.30 pm. The doctors, then, said it will take some time to conclude the autopsy findings. As per the protocol, videography of the autopsy was also done.

Dr YS Bansal from department of forensic science, who headed the 5-member board said, “The post-mortem was conducted earlier in the day and doctors are compiling the report. We will hand over the reports to the petitioner today itself.”

The petitioner’s lawyer Ishma Randhawa said, “After conducting the autopsy, the PGIMER handed over the body to the family and it was taken to Ferozepur.”

The body will be cremated on Wednesday.