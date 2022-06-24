Kolkata-based family looted of cash, jewellery at gunpoint

Three unidentified persons allegedly looted jewellery and cash from a Kolkata-based family at gunpoint at the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened late Wednesday night near Bidhipur Railway crossing when the family, including a child, two women and three men, was travelling to Jalandhar after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar and found that one of the tyres of their vehicle was punctured.

While changing the tyre, three men came to help them and then looted gold and cash from them at gunpoint, police said. The family was visiting one of their relatives in Jalandhar.

A police official said that CCTV cameras of nearby areas are being scanned and a case has been registered against three unidentified persons under sections 379B (Snatching) IPC and 25, 54, 69 of the Arms Act.

Amarjit Singh Sethi, one of the victims, said, “when the tyre was changed, the three men asked for some incentive on which I gave them ₹ 300 but they took out their pistol and a sharp-edged weapon and asked the women to give all their gold and cash to them,” he said.

They punctured the car with sharp edged weapons and flew away with gold and cash, he added.