Kotkapura firing case: Deficient probe by SIT chief delayed action, says Tewari
chandigarh news

Kotkapura firing case: Deficient probe by SIT chief delayed action, says Tewari

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Saturday, Tewari said the state government had to face embarrassment due to the deficient inquiry and conduct of Pratap, and thereafter he had joined the AAP
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 04:03 AM IST
Manish Tewari, Congress’ MP from Anandpur Sahib, addressing the media at the Circuit House, in Ludhiana on Saturday . (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With his party facing flak over delayed action in the Kotkapura firing case, Congress MP Manish Tewari has alleged that justice in the case had been delayed due to the deficient investigation conducted by the then SIT chief and now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap, whose report was also quashed by the Punjab and Haryana high court in April.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Saturday, Tewari said the state government had to face embarrassment due to the deficient inquiry and conduct of Pratap, and thereafter he had joined the AAP.

He said the new SIT will soon submit the chargesheet and justice will be served in the case.

On the tussle between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tewari, who is also senior spokesperson of the Congress, said in his 40 years of experience, he had learned that no party can form a government if the CM and the state party chief did not work together. So, they both will work together to form the government in 2022.

Lambasting the Union government over the Pegasus spyware row and the three farm laws, he said the sheer arrogance of the BJP government was responsible for the prolonged parliamentary logjam that could wash out the entire monsoon session.

He also flayed the Union government for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand: “If the government wanted to honour the hockey wizard, it should have announced a new award in his name.”

