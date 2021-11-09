Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: Sidhu questions govt over probe
chandigarh news

Kotkapura firing: Sidhu questions govt over probe

Sidhu pointed out that the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the probe into the incident should be completed preferably within six months.
Kotkapura police firing incident.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned the party-led state government over the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, and said the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the probe into the incident should be completed preferably within six months.

“Today six months and one day have passed. Where is the chargesheet (in the matter)?” Sidhu asked. He also asked why a special leave petition has not been filed against the blanket bail given to former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, one of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kotkapura firing
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP