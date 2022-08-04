Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:22 AM IST
The SIT is trying to find out if the police were wrong in firing at a crowd protesting the series of sacrilege incidents in October 2015
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
HT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours.

The SIT is trying to find out if the police were wrong in firing at a crowd protesting the series of sacrilege incidents in October 2015.

Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab’s Police Officers’ Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn’t talk to media as he came out of the building.

The probe team had summoned Saini for the third time after he failed to appear before it last month citing health and other reasons. The SIT had summoned Saini a few days after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency.

Both SITs probing the 2015 firing incidents in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court. On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight.

