Kotkapura firing: SIT grills Punjab ex-DGP Saini for 4 hours
Chandigarh : The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case on Wednesday quizzed former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini for over four hours.
The SIT is trying to find out if the police were wrong in firing at a crowd protesting the series of sacrilege incidents in October 2015.
Saini appeared before the SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, at Punjab’s Police Officers’ Institute in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and was questioned on various aspects of the Kotkapura case. Saini didn’t talk to media as he came out of the building.
The probe team had summoned Saini for the third time after he failed to appear before it last month citing health and other reasons. The SIT had summoned Saini a few days after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency.
Both SITs probing the 2015 firing incidents in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court. On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight.
-
Round-the-clock mining on near Pak border: BSF to HC
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force manning international border with Pakistan has told Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan is being undertaken 24 hours a day. The BSF report does not term it illegal mining but adds that “Presence of hundreds of labourers, whose antecedents have not been verified by the local Police, so close to IB is perceived to be a big security hazard.”
-
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched 'Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas' programme at the Residency on Wednesday. The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda. Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
-
Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme. Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days.
-
Allahabad HC quashes UPPCS pre-2021 results, orders 5% reservation to ex-army personnel
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, quashed the results of PCS pre-2021 and directed secretary, UP Public Service Commission to give benefit of 5% reservation to ex-army personnel on Group-B and Group-C Posts and issue results afresh. The last date for online application was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, amendment about 5% reservation for the ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021.
-
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics