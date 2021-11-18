Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kovind visits Bhiwani village to launch public facilities
President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bhiwani’s Sui village on Wednesday and inaugurated many public facilities
President Ram Nath Kovind lighting a lamp at the inauguration ceremony of Sui, a model village in district Bhiwani of Haryana, on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 12:51 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

The village is being developed as ‘adarsh gram’ by the Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust under the Haryana government’s Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana (SPAGY).

Kovind interacted with students and residents of Sui village before addressing a gathering. President Kovind appreciated SK Jindal and his family’s contributions in making Sui a ‘model village’.

“Haryana has emerged as a hub for sports and players including Rani Rampal and Neeraj Chopra have brought laurels to the nation. I urge you not to differentiate between a boy and a girl child. I invite the residents of Sui village to visit the President office,” he said.

The President and his wife Savita Kovind planted a peepal tree at Sui village. The Jindal family trust has developed Sui village while carrying out developmental works worth over 25 crore.

The village is equipped with library, reverse osmosis (RO) water facility, eight parks, a new school building, 250 streetlights, an auditorium and a lake.

Bhiwani has become the first district in India where two Presidents have visited. In 2007, the then President, APJ Abdul Kalam, had visited Bhiwani.

Kovind appreciated the Haryana government for implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana.

“Other people will take inspiration from these examples and come forward for development of villages. If we develop our villages, our country will turn into a developed nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accepted all the demands put forward by the residents of Sui village.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala offered to establish a project in the village under the ‘One block, one product’ scheme through which the government will develop an industrial cluster on 50 acre land.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state agriculture minister JP Dalal, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh were also present on the occasion.

