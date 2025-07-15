KU launches stipend-based apprenticeship degree programmes

Kurukshetra University on Monday formally announced the launch of the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP) for the academic year 2025–26. Kurukshetra University on Monday formally announced the launch of the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP) for the academic year 2025–26.

Vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva formally launched the flyer highlighting the key features of the AEDPs, in the presence of registrar Virender Pal, dean academic affairs Dinesh Kumar, AEDP coordinator Manjula Chaudhary, and other university officials attending the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Sachdeva said that the event marked a significant step forward as Kurukshetra University became the first university in Haryana to introduce such UGC-compliant, stipend-based apprenticeship degree programmes.

“The UGC has rightly emphasised the need for higher education to be more skill-intensive and industry-integrated. These programmes at Kurukshetra University reflect that vision by combining academic rigor with real-time industrial exposure, thus preparing students for meaningful careers,” he said.

AEDP coordinator Manjula Chaudhary informed that the University is inviting online applications for four undergraduate programmes; BCom (professional) under the department of commerce, BMS (event management) under the department of tourism and hotel management, BCA (industry linked) offered in collaboration with CITA RUSA under the department of computer science & applications, and BSc (medical lab technology – MLT) under the department of biochemistry at IIHS.

These are three-year, practice-oriented programmes, with the third year dedicated to a paid apprenticeship (minimum monthly stipend of ₹9,000) in relevant industries.

Public relations deputy director Jimmy Sharma informed that students who have completed 10+2 in any stream are eligible to apply for these programmes and the Handbook of Information for AEDP (HBI-AEDP-25), along with the online application form, is available on www.kuk.ac.in.