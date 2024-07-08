Kulgam hero: Lance Naik Pradeep Nain’s mortal remains to reach native village in Jind today

The family of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, 27, was eagerly waiting for his visit home next month. Married two years ago, his wife is expecting their first child. Nain had promised the family that he would take a few days off and come home. But fate played a cruel joke as the family received news about his demise on Saturday. Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a para commando, was during the Kulgam encounter. (HT Photo)

Nain, a para commando, was killed in action in Kulgam’s Modergam village during an encounter with terrorists.

His mortal remains will be brought to his native village, Jajanwala in Jind, for last rites on Monday.

On receiving the news, his wife lost consciousness and had to be hospitalised. His parents and sister were inconsolable too.

Pradeep’s uncle Sushil Nain said, “My nephew was a dedicated person. He used to take part in all events in the village when he came home for holidays. He had planned to visit the village next month after taking leave,” he said.

Sarpanch Janak Singh Nain said Pradeep had harboured army dreams since childhood and his joy knew no bounds when he was finally recruited in the Jat regiment in 2015. “He had a deep sense of duty towards the country. He was also very social and kept in touch with the retired and serving army personnel in the village,” said the sarpanch.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to Lance Naik Pardeep Nain, along with another soldier killed in a separate encounter in Kulgam the same day.

“Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024,” Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid tributes to the slain soldier. “I pay my tribute to Haryana’s beloved son, paramilitary commando Pradeep Nain, resident of village Jajanwala Narwana (Jind), who attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His supreme sacrifice for Maa Bharati will always be a source of inspiration. I pray to God to give a place in his feet to the martyred soul and provide immense strength to the bereaved family to bear this lightning strike,” the CM wrote on ‘X’.