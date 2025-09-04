Kullu landslides: One dead, six feared trapped after houses collapse

A fresh landslide hit Kullu’s Akhada Bazaar, leaving one person dead and three injured, while six others were feared trapped when two houses collapsed on Thursday morning. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescuing people trapped in the debris after a landslide struck the Inner Akhara Bazaar of Kullu on Thursday morning. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh said the rescue operation was underway as six people, including a woman, were feared buried in the debris when the houses collapsed in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area at 6.45am.

The three people rescued soon after the incident were rushed to the hospital, Raveesh said.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20, at least 343 people have died in rain-related incidents, while 43 are missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹3,690 crore so far this season, according to official data.

Following Thursday’s landslide, rescue teams from the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), home guards, fire department, and police reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Continuous heavy rainfall is hampering rescue efforts, making the operation challenging, the DC said.

In a similar incident in the Akhada Bazaar area of Kullu, two persons including an NDRF jawan are feared dead after two houses collapsed following a landslide late on Tuesday night. They have been identified as NDRF jawan Narinder, 37, and Kashmiri youth Waqar Ahmad, 24. Rescue operations are underway.

“The national highway (to Kullu) remains closed due to unclear weather with multiple points blocked though connectivity from Aleo to Manali has been restored. The road to Manali has been partially restored for limited, urgent movement, but around 170 roads remain blocked in the district,” Raveesh said.

She said electricity in the Banjar Science area is affected, leading to the closure of educational institutions for Thursday and Friday. Essential services are being continuously monitored in coordination with the Mandi administration for priority delivery of supplies, such as LPG. PDS rations for August have been distributed in almost all areas.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said 1,292 roads were closed in the state, including six national highways (NH).

NH-3 from Mandi to Dharampur was blocked in Mandi and Kullu, while NH-5, also known as the Old Hindustan-Tibet road connecting Kalka to Kinnaur, was blocked in Kinnaur.

NH-21 from Chandigarh to Manali was blocked in Bilaspur, while NH-205 from Kharar to Swarghat was blocked in Bilaspur. NH-505 from Khab to Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti was blocked and NH-305 from Aut-Sainj was blocked in Kullu due to landslides.

As many as 2,089 power transformers and 1081 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state, the SEOC said.