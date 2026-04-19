...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kulwinder Kaur is Ambala Congress mayoral candidate

Ambala district congress president (urban) Pawan Aggarwal, welcomed the party’s decision and said that names of the party candidates from all 20 Wards will be announced next week. BJP, INLD and other parties are yet to announce their mayor nominees.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
Advertisement

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday named Kulwinder Kaur, 59, as the party’s mayoral candidate for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) election in Ambala.

Ambala will vote for its second woman mayor on May 10 this year. (HT Photo)

The post of mayor here has been reserved for the Backward Class block-B (BC-B) woman category.

Kaur will be contesting her first-ever election and has formally joined the party only six months back. She thanked the party for the opportunity and said that after winning the Ambala Lok Sabha seat and Ambala city assembly constituency, the party will win in the MC elections as well.

Ambala district congress president (urban) Pawan Aggarwal, welcomed the party’s decision and said that names of the party candidates from all 20 Wards will be announced next week. BJP, INLD and other parties are yet to announce their mayor nominees.

Ambala will vote for its second woman mayor on May 10 this year. Counting will be held on May 13 with results to be announced the same day.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kulwinder Kaur is Ambala Congress mayoral candidate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kulwinder Kaur is Ambala Congress mayoral candidate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.