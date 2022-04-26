Kumar Vishwas approaches Punjab and Haryana HC for quashing FIR
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12.
The case against him was registered under sections of promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy, publishing or circulating a news with intent to create enmity on the grounds of religion and race besides the Representation of People Act on the complaint of Narinder Singh.
The plea, which is yet to be taken up by the high court, alleges sheer abuse of the process of law and terms it politically motivated. “The FIR and the proceedings emanating there from are mala fide and a blatant attempt to breach the petitioner’s fundamental right of freedom to speech. The manner in which the investigating agency is proceeding, it is apparent that it is trying to curtail the liberty of the petitioner by adopting a procedure unknown to law,” it alleges.
The allegations are that Vishwas made provocative statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an interview, claiming his involvement with nefarious and anti-social elements. It was also alleged that Vishwas made statements during the course of the recent Punjab elections to create unrest and communal instability.
Vishwas has claimed that after the elections, the AAP came to power with a thumping majority and immediately thereafter, with a clear intent a series of complaints and FIRs have been registered against its political opponents just to harass them. The plea refers to FIRs against BJP leaders Navin Kumar, the media in-charge of Delhi BJP, Priti Gandhi, the BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge of Maharashtra, and Delhi BJP leader Tejinderpal Singh Bagga, all booked after the AAP came to power in Punjab.
“The FIR has been registered to wreck vengeance against political opponents,” the plea said.
SC agrees to list pleas against hijab ban in educational institutions
Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora on Tuesday mentioned in the Supreme Court appeals against Karnataka High Court order upholding hijab ban in educational institutions. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked her to wait for two days and said that Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will list it soon. Various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges' uniform rules.
Coal shortage likely to worsen, spark bigger power crisis in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is likely to face a bigger electricity crisis as the backup coal stocks for thermal power plants have started depleting in April months before the onset of Monsoon, state energy department officials said. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj said thermal plants were unable to maintain the coal stocks as per the norms.
Man dies after brawl over bill at pub in Noida mall
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Brajesh got injured in a brawl over bill payment at a pub in a Noida's Gardens Galleria mall. Officials said Tuesday that the incident occurred late last night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar. The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar. Brajesh received serious injuries. Gardens Galleria comes under Sector 39 police station limits.
Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar
A brother and a sister were among three people crushed to death by an oil tanker at Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday. All three died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the local civil hospital and the police began investigation into the incident.
Congress panel recommends suspension of ex-Punjab unit chief Jakhar for two years
Before the meeting of the Congress disciplinary action committee to decide on the show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday, Jakhar took a dig at the party leadership by accusing it of preparing to act against those with a conscience. The disciplinary panel had given him a week to reply and the deadline ended on Monday. All India Congress Committee secretary Raminder Awla has also come out in his support.
