Kumbra murder case: Victim’s kin vacate Airport Road as cops arrest 4 accused

The protest by the family of a 17-year-old Kumbra boy, who was murdered on Wednesday, concluded after 53 hours on Saturday as police apprehended four accused, including a juvenile. The accused in custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

Police have also identified two more accused and efforts are underway to track them down.

Placing the mortal remains in a casket, victim Daman Kumar’s family had been protesting at the Sector 68/79 light point on Airport Road since 10 am on Thursday, demanding justice.

In response, police had blocked all four roads leading to the protest site, triggering significant traffic chaos on the major artery, connecting Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and its peripheral roads as far as 5 km away.

The protest concluded around 3 pm on Saturday after the family was intimated about the arrest and assured that their demands will be sent to higher authorities.

The protesters were demanding financial compensation and a government job for one family member. The family submitted a demand letter to Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur, who promised to escalate their requests to higher authorities.

Subsequently, the family finally performed the last rites in Kumbra, three days after the murder.

Earlier in the day, serpentine traffic jams were seen on Airport Road and peripheral roads during the peak morning hours due to the blockade. However, post 4 pm, things were back to normal and traffic resumed on Airport Road after 53 hours.

All accused aged less than 22

Addressing the media, DIG Ropar Range Nilambari Vijay Jagadale confirmed that four accused, including a juvenile, had been apprehended. Multiple police teams were deployed across states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, to locate the accused.

Apart from the juvenile, the three arrested accused were identified as Aman Taank, 19, a resident of Sector 52, Chandigarh; and Arun, 19, and Akash, 22, both residents of Kumbra.

All three hail from different villages in Uttar Pradesh and were living in rented accommodations, the DIG said. The juvenile’s details were withheld due to his minor status.

Earlier on Friday, police had arrested Gaurav, a resident of Sohana, originally from Uttar Pradesh, for aiding the accused. He allegedly provided them new SIM cards and dropped them off at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 ISBT after the crime. Two more accused, identified as Ritesh and Amit, are still at large.

According to DIG Jagadale, the incident occurred around 6.45 pm on Wednesday following a dispute over bicycle parking. The accused allegedly abused and later stabbed the victim, Daman, and his friend Dilpreet. Both sustained severe injuries, with Daman succumbing to his wounds, while Dilpreet remains hospitalised.

Fled to Delhi by train

Following the crime, the accused had fled to Dhanas to a female relative, later travelling to Delhi by train. They sought refuge with a distant relative in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, without disclosing their crime. The accused avoided using mobile phones for calls, relying instead on social media apps to communicate, said the senior police officer.

With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police successfully nabbed them from Delhi, she added. Police continue their efforts to locate the remaining accused, while the family awaits further action to bring justice for their loss.

All accused were presented before a court to obtain police remand.