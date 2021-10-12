Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurali road mishap claims youth’s life
chandigarh news

Kurali road mishap claims youth’s life

A 20-year-old man being taken to hospital died in a road mishap in front of the Prabh Asra Trust in Kurali on Sunday
A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Kurali police station. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali:

A 20-year-old man died in a road mishap in front of the Prabh Asra Trust in Kurali on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Narinder Kumar, who resided in Kurali’s ward number 5.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Avtar Singh said on Sunday evening, Narinder complained of stomach ache and his brother, Neeraj Kumar, and cousin, Vishal Kumar, were taking him to hospital on a motorcycle.

While they were on their way to the hospital, a vehicle hit their motorcycle in front of the Prabh Asra Trust, injuring all three of them. They were rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where Narinder was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Kurali police station. After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

