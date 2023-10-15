Kurukshetra DC orders inquiry into fake registrations on e-portal for bogus procurement

After Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Charuni alleged fake registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Bayora (MFMB) portal for bogus procurement and sought action against the people involved in the racket, Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the matter and formed a three-member committee under district marketing enforcement officer Rajiv Chaudhary.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BKU (Charuni) in a letter to the Kurukshetra DC said, “We have got information that a racket involving the arhtiyas and officials of mandis have created fake registrations on the MFMB portal by showing paddy cultivation on the non-agricultural land to claim the minimum support price of bogus procurement of paddy, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer by showing the sale of paddy on MSP.”

In the letter, the BKU leaders alleged that the people involved in the racket created bogus registrations by showing the empty land being cultivated by the tenant farmers. Later they claim the bogus procurement of paddy in the name of these tenant farmers to claim the payment of paddy into their bank accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have also provided details of several such suspected registrations on the name of several people who do not own a single acre of agricultural land. For instance, the BKU Charuni alleged that an ahrtiya of shahbad grain market has a registration for 49 acres of paddy in his name, 8.5 acres in the name of his wife, and even a registration of 29 acres in the name of his accountant and have shown the agricultural land in Kurukshetra, Ambala, and Panchkula districts to sell total 2,503 quintals of non-basmati paddy. The land shown in the portal is located around 50-60 km from shahbad grain market while the grain markets are located at a distance of every 10km in the state but they procured the gate passes of the shahabd grain market, alleged the BKU. The farmer leaders have also demanded the government to make some amendments in the portal to avoid such registrations, especially in the name of tenant farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the letter written by the office of the deputy commissioner, the committee has been told to examine the allegations of fake registrations and the records of the land they have shown as agricultural. The DC told Hindustan Times that the committee will submit its reports and further action will be taken accordingly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!