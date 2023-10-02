The Kurukshetra police have lodged a case after the district jail superintendent filed a complaint of receiving a threat call from an unknown person.

Kurukshetra jail superintendent gets threat call; FIR filed (Shutterstock)

As per the police complaint filed by Kurukshetra jail superintendent Somnath Jagat, he had received a phone call at around 8.30pm on Sunday. He said that the caller not only misbehaved with him, but also gave him a life threat.

On his complaint, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the cyber cell of the district police is investigating the case to get information about the accused.

