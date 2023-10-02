Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra jail superintendent gets threat call; FIR filed

Kurukshetra jail superintendent gets threat call; FIR filed

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 02, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the cyber cell of the district police is investigating the case to get information about the accused

The Kurukshetra police have lodged a case after the district jail superintendent filed a complaint of receiving a threat call from an unknown person.

Kurukshetra jail superintendent gets threat call; FIR filed (Shutterstock)

As per the police complaint filed by Kurukshetra jail superintendent Somnath Jagat, he had received a phone call at around 8.30pm on Sunday. He said that the caller not only misbehaved with him, but also gave him a life threat.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On his complaint, police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the cyber cell of the district police is investigating the case to get information about the accused.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
complaint
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP