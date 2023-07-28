Kurukshetra man arrested for killing girlfriend’s younger sister

Kurukshetra police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s younger sister and dumping her body in a canal near Yamunanagar.

Kurukshetra police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s younger sister and dumping her body in a canal near Yamunanagar. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is a resident of Pooja Colony of Pehowa.

The body of the victim, aged 18, is yet to be recovered.

Pehowa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajat Gulia said the accused was in a relationship with the victim’s elder sister.

On July 17, he allegedly taken the victim and her sister to a private hospital where they came to know the elder sister was pregnant. Agitated over the news, the victim had a spat with the accused. Following this, the accused dropped the elder sister near their village but took the younger sister with him.

He later strangled her to death in his car, burnt her face to hide her identity and dumped her body into a canal on Yamunanagar-Saharanpur road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the victim did not return home, her family filed a police complaint. During the course of the investigation, police zeroed in on the accused, who later confessed to killing the victim on July 19.

The DSP said the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and produced in the court, from where he was sent to five-day police remand. The DSP said a search operation is on at the canal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON