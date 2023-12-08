Kurukshetra man kills wife, 2 children

A 30-year-old man from Kurukshetra on Thursday allegedly killed his wife, and two minor kids and later hanged himself.

The man however managed to survive and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased’s brother said that her sister married the accused in 2018 and after three years he started harassing her for dowry. As he had plans to move to a foreign country.

“Later, her in-laws would fight with her and they wanted her to leave. On Thursday morning, they called up our relatives in Ambala to inform them that his sister and her kids were unwell and had been taken to hospital,” the victim’s brother told the police.

Upon reaching they found the bodies of three of them kept at the veranda and came to know about a suicide attempt by the accused.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the accused, his parents, his brother and his sister-in-law.

Police said that autopsies were conducted and viscera samples were sent to determine the cause of death, while the accused was referred to Karnal for treatment.