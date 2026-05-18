...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kurukshetra University to get chair in Maharana Pratap’s name: Saini

On the occasion, Saini also announced ₹5 crore for various development works in the Naraingarh assembly constituency, ₹31 lakh for the construction of the Rajput hostel and construction of a pucca drain in Shahzadpur

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that a study centre and a chair in the name of Maharana Pratap will be established at Kurukshetra University, while the name of the Government Women’s College at Baragadh of Shahzadpur will be changed to Maharani Padmavati Government College.

Saini said that Maharana Pratap was a great warrior that merely taking his name fills every heart with a wave of patriotism (HT Photo)

These announcements were made during a state-level function at Shahzadpur in Ambala under the “sant-mahapurush samman evam vichar prasar yojana” on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

On the occasion, Saini also announced 5 crore for various development works in the Naraingarh assembly constituency, 31 lakh for the construction of the Rajput hostel and construction of a pucca drain in Shahzadpur.

Earlier, the CM also unveiled a renovated statue of Maharana Pratap. Governor of Mizoram, General Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), also attended the function.

Saini said that Maharana Pratap was a great warrior that merely taking his name fills every heart with a wave of patriotism. He said Maharana Pratap was born in the Rajput community at a time when Indian society was overshadowed by injustice and oppression and efforts were being made to destroy our glorious culture and hurt religious sentiments.

 
maharana pratap kurukshetra university
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kurukshetra University to get chair in Maharana Pratap’s name: Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kurukshetra University to get chair in Maharana Pratap’s name: Saini
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.