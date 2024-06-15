Kuwait fire tragedy: Yamunanagar victim’s kin stare at uncertain future

The dreams of a better life for Priyanka and her kids were shattered this week as her husband, Anil Giri, died in a devastating fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf. A resident of Yamunanagar, Giri, 38, was among the 45 Indians who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire. Yamunanagar’s Anil Giri was among the 45 Indians who lost their lives in the devastating fire (HT File)

His family on Thursday left for their native village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district where the last rites will be performed, Giri’s niece Aarti said.

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying bodies of the Indian citizens landed at the Palam airbase in Delhi on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, a similar aircraft also landed in Kochi. Giri’s sister Neetu, who works at a canteen of a local college, said that he was the youngest of the five siblings and had been working in Kuwait for the last eight years.

He visited his family last year. He had gone to Kuwait to work so that he could support his family and give a good education to his children, his sister said.

“No one wishes to leave their families for work, neither did he. But he wanted to earn more money as he was struggling here. My brother used to tell me how he desired that his kids also get the best education. Now that he is gone, who will look after them,” she asked.

“He had gone there after his brother-in-law, who lives in Kuwait, helped him. He was the one who informed us after the company my brother was employed with, sent a video to him,” she said.

At least 49 people, mostly Indians, were killed in the blaze in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12.