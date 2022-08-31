Ludhiana | KVM notches win against BCM, lifts zonal cricket tourney trophy

KVM Senior Secondary School on Wednesday clinched the trophy of Punjab school games zonal cricket tournament organised at Government Senior Secondary Model School PAU. A total of 20 teams had participated in the tournament.

KVM defeated BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, by 25 runs in the final clash.

After winning the toss, KVM elected to bat and put together a competitive total of 140 runs for two in 20 overs.

Both Aarav Aggarwal and Rupam Karr scored 44 runs each for the winning side.

Gurman of BCM School took a wicket against KVM conceding 15 runs in his four-over spell.

Chasing the target, BCM could only score 115 runs for six in 20 overs.

While Nitish remained not out at 40 runs, Kanav and Japan scored 18 runs and 12 runs, respectively, for the chasing team.

While Pranay of KVM claimed three wickets conceding 20 runs in four overs, Midansh Sethi took two wickets and Jitesh Marwaha took a wicket.