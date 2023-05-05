Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Labourer held for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl

Ludhiana: Labourer held for kidnapping, raping 13-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2023 11:33 PM IST

A FIR was lodged following the statement of the father of the victim; in his complaint, he stated that his 13-year-old daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances

The Division number 6 police arrested a labourer for abducting a 13-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage and raped her for eight days.

The accused took the 13-year-old girl to a place and raped her for eight days. On Thursday, he left her at Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, and fled. (Getty images)
The accused has been identified as Krishna Prasad of Janta Nagar.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of the father of the victim. In his complaint, he stated that his 13-year-old daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances. He kept on looking for her, but to no avail.

He added that on May 4, his daughter was found at Miller Ganj. On being asked, she stated that she had met the accused four months ago and befriended him. The accused took her to a place and raped her for eight days. On Thursday, he left her at Miller Ganj and fled.

ASI Ranbir Singh said that an FIR under Sections 363, 366-A, and 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 6 police. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested him.

Friday, May 05, 2023
