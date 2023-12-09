close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Labourer booked for raping 18-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Labourer booked for raping 18-year-old girl in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 09, 2023 08:30 AM IST

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the 18-year-old girl’s mother

The Basti Jodhewal police on Friday booked a man for raping an 18-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which lays out the punishment for rape, has been registered (iStock)
Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which lays out the punishment for rape, has been registered (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Gulam Gos, 20, of Noorwala road. The accused, a labourer by profession, is known to the family of the girl.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the 18-year-old’s mother. The complainant said that her daughter went to a nearby shop to get groceries, but did not return till evening.

When the girl returned home late, she told her mother that the accused took her to an isolated location and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which lays out the punishment for rape, has been registered against the accused and a hunt was on for his arrest.

