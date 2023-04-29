Haryana: 32-year-old man found dead in Kaithal

A 32-year-old man was found dead in Fatehpur village of Kaithal district, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. However, family members of the victim have accused a priest of the murder. They told the police that the deceased was a labourer and was found badly injured near a temple.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. As per the police, on the complaint of victim’s family, a case of murder has been registered against the priest.

Karnal man’s decomposed body found

Decomposed body of a 31-year-old man was found at his residence in RK Puram locality of the Karnal city, police said on Saturday. He was unmarried and was living alone in the house. The incident came to light when his brother came from Faridabad to enquire about his well-being.

Ramphal, in-charge of Sector 32-33 police station, said the cause of the death could be ascertained in the autopsy report, but the body seemed 10-12 days old.

Two workers crushed to death in Sonepat

Two construction workers were crushed to death after a speeding car ran over them near Barwasni village in Sonepat’s Gohana on Saturday.

The victims are Balwinder, 40, and Yashpal, 30, both residents of Karnal. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the accident took place when they were going to bring grains from a shop. “A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified car driver,” he added.

(With inputs from HTC Rohtak)