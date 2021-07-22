Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Labourer hacked to death in Amritsar village

AMRITSAR A labourer was hacked to death by two unidentified robbers near Chabba village situated on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A labourer was hacked to death by two unidentified robbers near Chabba village situated on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road on Wednesday.

Police said Ajit Kumar, 33, was returning home after completing his work from an industry in Amritsar when the incident took place. The robbers also snatched the victim’s mobile phone, police said.

Ajit was waylaid by the robbers who asked him to give them his mobile phone and cash he possessed. Ajit had denied giving his mobile phone and following which the accused started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons.

Ajit fell on the ground and the robbers fled the spot. Some passersby rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police.

Chatiwind station house officer Manmeet Pal Singh said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and 379-B (theft by force) against the unidentified accused.

