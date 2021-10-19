Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Labourer’s lynching: Three more persons on Sonepat police’s radar
chandigarh news

Labourer’s lynching: Three more persons on Sonepat police’s radar

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said as many as three more persons who were involved in the gruesome murder of the Dalit labourer are on their radar
The police had previously arrested four persons — Sarabjeet Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh — in connection with the murder of Lakhbir Singh for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 02:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Sonepat police probing the lynching of a Dalit labourer at the farmers’ protest site on Singhu border have identified three more accused.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir Singh, 35, a native of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found tied to a police barricade near the Singhu protest site.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa said as many as three more persons who were involved in the gruesome murder of the Dalit labourer are on their radar.

“Of these, we have identified two persons and we have launched raids to nab them. We have recovered some more videos to confirm that these accused, who are absconding, were also involved in the lynching of Lakhbir Singh. Law will take its own course and we will not spare anyone,” the SP added.

The police had previously arrested four persons — Sarabjeet Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh — in connection with the murder of Lakhbir Singh for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. All of them are in police custody. The Sonepat police had formed two special investigation teams to probe the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

